British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 4,100 ($50.35) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 3,600 ($44.21) to GBX 3,100 ($38.07) in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,900 ($47.89) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($49.12) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.12) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.98) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,788 ($46.52).

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,872 ($35.27) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 973.56, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.34. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,823.50 ($34.67) and a one year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.76). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,086.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,250.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

British American Tobacco Company Profile

In related news, insider Susan Jane Farr purchased 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,170 ($38.93) per share, for a total transaction of £12,426.40 ($15,260.22). In other British American Tobacco news, insider Susan Jane Farr acquired 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,170 ($38.93) per share, for a total transaction of £12,426.40 ($15,260.22). Also, insider Karen Guerra purchased 3,300 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,055 ($37.52) per share, with a total value of £100,815 ($123,805.72). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,706 shares of company stock worth $11,368,831. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Further Reading

