Brokerages Set OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) PT at $10.29

Shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OABI shares. Cowen began coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:OABI opened at $3.22 on Friday. OmniAb has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.85.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

