Brokerages Set TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Target Price at $15.45

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.45.

FTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FTI opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 35.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.