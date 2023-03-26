BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments Price Performance

BRT opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $361.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at BRT Apartments

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

In other BRT Apartments news, SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 4,834 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $91,459.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,330,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,011,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $327,962.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,355,281.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 4,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $91,459.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,330,421 shares in the company, valued at $63,011,565.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 41,186 shares of company stock worth $774,831. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.