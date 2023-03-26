Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Holdings Trimmed by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for 0.9% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at $819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. TD Securities raised Cameco to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Cameco Stock Down 1.4 %

Cameco Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $32.49.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.