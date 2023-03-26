Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.639 per share by the bank on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a payout ratio of 47.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $5.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.41. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $63.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several research firms have weighed in on CM. Bank of America cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

