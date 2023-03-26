Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 57,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 93,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.9 %

CARR stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

