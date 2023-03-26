Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Acquired by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $92,394,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 135.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,152,000 after purchasing an additional 441,234 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $32,746,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 38.4% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 902,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,927,000 after purchasing an additional 250,341 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CBOE opened at $129.28 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.25.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Further Reading

