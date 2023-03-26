Celer Network (CELR) Price Hits $0.0273

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $193.69 million and approximately $17.25 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

