Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Senior Officer Purchases C$52,647.47 in Stock

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ross Jerrard bought 52,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,647.47.
Centamin Trading Up 1.2 %
Centamin stock opened at C$1.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53. Centamin plc has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.64.
Centamin Company Profile
