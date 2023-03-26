Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Senior Officer Purchases C$52,647.47 in Stock

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ross Jerrard bought 52,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,647.47.

Centamin Trading Up 1.2 %

Centamin stock opened at C$1.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53. Centamin plc has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.64.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.