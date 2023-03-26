ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CAO Sells $24,148.60 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 2,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $24,148.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,117. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ChargePoint Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE CHPT opened at $9.83 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 80.58%. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

