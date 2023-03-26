Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chewy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after acquiring an additional 112,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Chewy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,721,251.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,069,020.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,721,251.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,069,020.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,472.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,001 shares of company stock worth $3,666,727 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.54. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 305.39, a P/E/G ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

