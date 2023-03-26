Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Craig Hallum

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTRN. StockNews.com upgraded Citi Trends from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Citi Trends from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
Citi Trends Stock Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $150.15 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.28. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95.
About Citi Trends
Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.
