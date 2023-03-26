Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Craig Hallum

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTRN. StockNews.com upgraded Citi Trends from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Citi Trends from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Citi Trends Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $150.15 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.28. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

About Citi Trends

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 5.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 559,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 30,442 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Citi Trends by 60.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 748,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 281,300 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Citi Trends by 51.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 212,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 72,272 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Citi Trends by 1,188.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

