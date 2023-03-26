Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 21,428 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 576,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,428 shares during the period. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $52,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,255,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $90.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.90. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.37 and a 1-year high of $94.21.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

