Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $95.90 Million Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 908,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $95,903,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.81 and a 200-day moving average of $105.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $109.79.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

