Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 110,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 360,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,431 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $46.67 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

