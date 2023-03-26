Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,097,000 after buying an additional 664,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,317,000 after buying an additional 649,302 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,987,000 after buying an additional 148,463 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,108,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,468,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 977,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,449,000 after buying an additional 36,815 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VT stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $103.48. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.47.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

