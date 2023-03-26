Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 139,890 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,890 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $35,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $143,431,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11,994.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,256,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,763 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,970,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,292 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $32,764,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,532,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,669 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

