Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $6.29 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $375,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $236.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $285.76. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

