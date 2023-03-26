Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,330,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,735,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after buying an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,051,000 after buying an additional 5,921,464 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after buying an additional 3,624,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $43.47 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

