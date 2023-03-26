Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) PT Raised to $60.00

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barrington Research from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Climb Global Solutions’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ CLMB opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89. Climb Global Solutions has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $53.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Climb Global Solutions

About Climb Global Solutions

In other news, Director John R. Mccarthy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.88 per share, with a total value of $97,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,584.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

