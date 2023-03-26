Clover Finance (CLV) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0633 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Clover Finance has a total market capitalization of $32.56 million and approximately $124,628.35 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 514,400,828 coins and its circulating supply is 311,345,119 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clv.org.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

