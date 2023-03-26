Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price raised by Barclays from $63.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COIN. Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.96.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.63. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $206.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $3,180,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 57,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,487 and sold 383,234 shares valued at $18,396,219. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

