CoinEx Token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $114.32 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $114.32 million and $128,907.47 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinEx Token (CET) is the native token of CoinEx Chain, which is a public chain created specifically for decentralized exchange (DEX) purposes. The CoinEx DEX aims to create a decentralized trading system governed by the community and transparent trading rules, allowing users to control their assets. CoinEx Chain includes three public chains – DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain – that focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy, respectively. These three chains operate in parallel to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. The CoinEx Chain mainnet was launched in November 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

