Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 31.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

