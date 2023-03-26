Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Cut by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,015,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,157 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after purchasing an additional 375,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after purchasing an additional 262,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $151.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

