Compass Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 861 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock opened at $233.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.22 and a 200-day moving average of $240.81. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $265.79.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.