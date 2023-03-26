Compass Advisory Group LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 426.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,712 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 1.6% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $345,000. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 79,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CALF stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.27. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.