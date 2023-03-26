Compass Advisory Group LLC Has $9.83 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $76.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

