Compass Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Compass Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,220,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV opened at $63.04 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average of $65.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.