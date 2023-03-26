Compass Advisory Group LLC Sells 9,564 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL)

Compass Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,564 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.76% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 508.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 838,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,607,000 after purchasing an additional 700,801 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 42,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 80,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 126,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 45,235 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AZBL opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.05 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.26.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

