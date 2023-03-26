Compass Point Lowers Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to Sell

Compass Point lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Compass Point currently has $9.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE SHO opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

Featured Stories

