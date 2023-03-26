Concordium Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $721,726.42 (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, Concordium has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Concordium has a market capitalization of $61.51 million and approximately $721,726.42 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concordium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Concordium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.81 or 0.00330607 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,259.56 or 0.25859805 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010100 BTC.

About Concordium

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Concordium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Concordium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Concordium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.