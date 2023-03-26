Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Upgraded to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $104.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.92.

ED stock opened at $95.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 483,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,541,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,958,000 after purchasing an additional 432,432 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

