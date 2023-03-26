Context Therapeutics Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Context Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $0.62 on Friday. Context Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. The company has a market cap of $9.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. swisspartners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

