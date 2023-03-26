Cosmos (ATOM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $74.43 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.21 or 0.00040192 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and approximately $74.43 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00060763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017724 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

