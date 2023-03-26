COTI (COTI) Price Tops $0.0736 on Exchanges

COTI (COTI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.0736 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, COTI has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. COTI has a total market capitalization of $63.97 million and $6.54 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00330734 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,222.81 or 0.25869756 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010104 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability.

The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts.

COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

