Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Denbury by 31.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury Price Performance

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.98. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.13). Denbury had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $48,729.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

DEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denbury from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

