Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,957,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,957,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

KLIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $51.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.