Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 4,107 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,015 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after buying an additional 1,420,653 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 776.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,538,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,010,000 after buying an additional 1,362,617 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after buying an additional 1,074,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,936,000 after acquiring an additional 857,732 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.27. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

