Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $108,000 in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 192,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after buying an additional 115,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 106,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 1,210.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 47,533 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 115.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 33,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nelnet stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 49.19 and a quick ratio of 49.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.37. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.94 and a 12 month high of $99.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the following segments: Loan Servicing and Systems (LSS), Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing (ETS&PP), Asset Generation and Management (AGM), Nelnet Bank, and Communications.

