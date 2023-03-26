Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 2,334 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $3,848,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 47,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 21,476 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $42.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $53.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.81.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

