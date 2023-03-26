Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in News were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in News by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in News by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in News by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in News by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 235,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in News by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

News Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. Loop Capital upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on News in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.03.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

News Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.