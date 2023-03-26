Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $97,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 45.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.33. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.54.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

