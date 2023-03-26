Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 569 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FedEx from $222.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens raised their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx Stock Up 0.3 %

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $217.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.