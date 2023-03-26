Critical Survey: Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN)

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Voya Financial has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jackson Financial has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Voya Financial and Jackson Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial $3.54 billion 1.86 $510.00 million $4.40 15.37 Jackson Financial $14.41 billion 0.20 $5.70 billion $63.42 0.56

Analyst Recommendations

Jackson Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Voya Financial. Jackson Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Voya Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Voya Financial and Jackson Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial 0 2 9 1 2.92 Jackson Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25

Voya Financial presently has a consensus price target of $83.17, suggesting a potential upside of 22.95%. Jackson Financial has a consensus price target of $42.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.28%. Given Voya Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Voya Financial is more favorable than Jackson Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Voya Financial and Jackson Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial 9.37% 13.09% 0.56% Jackson Financial 42.47% 14.63% 0.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.4% of Jackson Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Voya Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Jackson Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Voya Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Voya Financial pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jackson Financial pays out 3.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Jackson Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Jackson Financial beats Voya Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc. is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services. The Investment Management segment includes domestic and international fixed income, equity, multi-asset and alternative investment products and solutions. The Employee Benefits segment consists of stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products to mid-sized and large businesses. The company was founded on April 7, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions. The Institutional Products segment provides traditional guaranteed investment contracts; funding agreements comprising agreements issued in conjunction with its participation in the U.S. federal home loan bank program; and medium-term funding agreement-backed notes. The Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segment offers various protection products, such as whole life, universal life, variable universal life, and term life insurance products, as well as fixed, fixed index, and payout annuities. This segment also provides a block of group payout annuities. The company also offers investment management services. It sells its products through a distribution network that includes independent broker-dealers, banks and other financial institutions, wirehouses and regional broker-dealers, and independent registered investment advisors, third-party platforms, and insurance agents. Jackson Financial Inc. was formerly known as Brooke (Holdco1) Inc. and changed its name to Jackson Financial Inc. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

