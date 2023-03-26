Crypto Snack Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $75.40 Million (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Crypto Snack has a total market cap of $75.40 million and approximately $228,556.33 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. One Crypto Snack token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00332252 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,275.22 or 0.25988474 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Crypto Snack Profile

Crypto Snack launched on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

