Curbstone Financial Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $336.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.43. The firm has a market cap of $319.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

