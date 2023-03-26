Curbstone Financial Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,100 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMB. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 102,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,235,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:SMB opened at $16.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

