Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $10.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.5% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $363.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.80. The firm has a market cap of $271.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.